Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) PT Set at €10.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PBB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €8.94 ($10.52).

Shares of PBB opened at €8.75 ($10.29) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.39. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1-year low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 1-year high of €15.46 ($18.19).

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

