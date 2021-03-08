Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €50.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($55.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.83 ($59.80) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €47.66 ($56.07).

DPW stock traded down €0.92 ($1.08) during trading on Monday, reaching €40.72 ($47.91). The stock had a trading volume of 3,913,236 shares. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company’s 50 day moving average is €42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.33.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

