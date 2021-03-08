Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to report $2.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the highest is $2.45 billion. Devon Energy reported sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $8.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $10.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $10.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on DVN shares. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy stock opened at $25.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

