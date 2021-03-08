Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FANG. Roth Capital upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $1.26 on Monday, hitting $84.01. 144,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,096,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $88.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.15 and its 200 day moving average is $44.93.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 332.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after buying an additional 1,772,450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 57.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,978,000 after buying an additional 832,808 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after buying an additional 583,073 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,959,000 after buying an additional 493,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after buying an additional 482,013 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

