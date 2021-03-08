DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Stock Price Up 7%

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)’s share price rose 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.44 and last traded at $76.68. Approximately 4,376,110 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 1,907,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.69.

DKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.40.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,185,155.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,082,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,019 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,589 in the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

