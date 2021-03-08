Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.96

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.96 and last traded at $64.18, with a volume of 58452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DISCA shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on Discovery from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.92.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $215,568.36. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at $55,798,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,151,281 shares of company stock valued at $57,472,730. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,839 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Discovery by 655.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Discovery by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,915,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,653,000 after acquiring an additional 334,342 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Discovery by 751.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Discovery by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

