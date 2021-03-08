DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Short Interest Update

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 32,660,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the January 28th total of 40,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $33.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,543 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,863 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,820,000 after purchasing an additional 58,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,743 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,167,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,099,000 after purchasing an additional 194,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

