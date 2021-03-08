DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.48

Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.48 and last traded at $68.70, with a volume of 3807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.49.

Several research firms have commented on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DMC Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Get DMC Global alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -174.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.38.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Antoine Nobili sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $209,612.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Cohen sold 7,054 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $458,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,977. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DMC Global by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 599.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

About DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.