Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $229.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of DG stock traded up $4.11 on Wednesday, hitting $182.82. The stock had a trading volume of 72,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,737. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Dollar General by 18.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

