Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the January 28th total of 3,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $104.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $115.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.70. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,578,000 after purchasing an additional 390,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,360,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,364,000 after buying an additional 26,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,431,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,985,000 after buying an additional 373,301 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,857,000 after acquiring an additional 589,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 3,041,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,788,000 after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

