Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Lowered to $422.00 at Morgan Stanley

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $446.00 to $422.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DPZ. Argus cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $421.22.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $330.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.69. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $275.22 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.