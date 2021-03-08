Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Short Interest Up 27.3% in February

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 667,900 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the January 28th total of 524,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of DFIN opened at $28.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $934.20 million, a P/E ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $29.78.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($1.17). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 223.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

