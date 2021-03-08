DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Raised to $170.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a positive rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.13.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $151.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.19. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $135.38 and a 1-year high of $256.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

