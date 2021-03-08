DREP Hits Market Cap of $41.52 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 8th. One DREP coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. DREP has a market cap of $41.52 million and approximately $8.38 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded up 51.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00060389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.14 or 0.00805677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00009605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00027039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00060925 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00030448 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00041420 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP (DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 9,988,670,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,975,834,579 coins. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family.

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

