Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Up 25.7% Over Last 7 Days

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $104.35 million and $26.76 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000530 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 25.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,084,806 coins. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

