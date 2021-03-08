Duxton Broadacre Farms Limited (ASX:DBF) Insider Edouard (Ed) Peter Purchases 54,760 Shares

Duxton Broadacre Farms Limited (ASX:DBF) insider Edouard (Ed) Peter acquired 54,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.46 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of A$79,730.56 ($56,950.40).

The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56.

Get Duxton Broadacre Farms alerts:

Duxton Broadacre Farms Company Profile

Duxton Broadacre Farms Limited primarily engages in the sowing and harvesting of dryland and irrigated crops in Australia. The company is also involved in the infrastructure maintenance and upgrade; trading and breeding of livestock; and sale of grains, pulses, and lucerne. Its products include hay, oils, cotton, mungbean, chickpea, wheat, barley, and canola, as well as cattle, sheep, and wool.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Duxton Broadacre Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duxton Broadacre Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.