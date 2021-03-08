Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DT. Truist raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.76.

DT traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.88. 1,990,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $56.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.59.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $48,230.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,056.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 61,079 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,710,686.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,075.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,966,780 shares of company stock valued at $440,757,605 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

