e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $29.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s previous close.

ELF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $25.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.69 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $27.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,485,711.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 17,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $393,471.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,618 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,180.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 409,998 shares of company stock worth $9,903,482. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.