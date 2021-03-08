Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock Price Up 5.9% on Strong Earnings

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)’s share price shot up 5.9% on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $36.26 and last traded at $35.50. 271,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 93,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.52.

The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGLE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.54.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $80,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel acquired 8,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $149,994.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,044.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $756,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 24,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $391.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

