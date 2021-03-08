East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $403.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will post sales of $403.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $398.30 million to $406.70 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $416.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

NASDAQ EWBC traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $76.50. 18,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,823. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,593.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,438 shares of company stock valued at $664,035 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 30,618 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,499,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

