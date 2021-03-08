EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EDRVF. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded EDP Renováveis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group began coverage on EDP Renováveis in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised EDP Renováveis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDRVF opened at $19.57 on Thursday. EDP Renováveis has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71.

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

