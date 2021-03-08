Eight Capital Trims Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Target Price to C$190.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price lowered by Eight Capital from C$260.00 to C$190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KXS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$241.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$260.00 to C$190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$288.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$255.00 to C$165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

TSE KXS opened at C$132.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$176.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$186.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.76. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$86.53 and a 12 month high of C$224.98.

In other news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 18,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total value of C$3,242,092.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,589,557.15. Also, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 9,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total transaction of C$1,724,798.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,202,333.20.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

