Electroneum (ETN) Hits One Day Volume of $914,471.00

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $209.21 million and $914,471.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000169 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 255.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 53.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,844,075,327 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

