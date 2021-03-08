Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) versus CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Financial Contrast

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Ellington Financial has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBRE Group has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of CBRE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of CBRE Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Financial and CBRE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Financial -22.63% 10.00% 2.00% CBRE Group 4.48% 16.83% 6.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ellington Financial and CBRE Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Financial $159.90 million 4.33 $59.24 million $1.82 8.69 CBRE Group $23.89 billion 1.09 $1.28 billion $3.71 20.83

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Financial. Ellington Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBRE Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ellington Financial and CBRE Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Financial 0 1 7 0 2.88 CBRE Group 1 3 2 0 2.17

Ellington Financial currently has a consensus price target of $16.13, suggesting a potential upside of 1.93%. CBRE Group has a consensus price target of $58.17, suggesting a potential downside of 24.73%. Given Ellington Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ellington Financial is more favorable than CBRE Group.

Summary

CBRE Group beats Ellington Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc., through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt; and residential mortgage loans. It also provides collateralized loan obligations; mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives; equity investments in mortgage originators; and other strategic investments. In addition, the company offers consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets. Ellington Financial LLC was founded in 2007 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. The Global Workplace Solutions segment offers facilities management, project management, and transaction management services. The Real Estate Investments segment provides investment management services under the CBRE Global Investors brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand primarily to users of and investors in commercial real estate; and flexible-space solutions under the CBRE Hana brand, which includes office suites, conference rooms and event space, and communal co-working space for institutional property owners. It also develops residential-led and mixed-use sites in London under the Telford Homes brand; and brokerage services for industrial projects, as well as investment property sales services to its existing appraisal services. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

