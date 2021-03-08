Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Encore Wire worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,830,000 after acquiring an additional 222,744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,466,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,820,000 after acquiring an additional 172,268 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 241,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 62,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 155,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

WIRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Encore Wire stock opened at $66.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $68.99.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

