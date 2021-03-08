Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Trading Up 9.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) rose 9.7% on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Endo International traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.67. Approximately 5,368,076 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 4,554,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENDP. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Endo International alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 42,676 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 92,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter worth $1,323,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.27. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endo International plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.