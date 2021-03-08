Enecuum Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.18 Million (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. In the last week, Enecuum has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enecuum has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and $246,943.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for $0.0321 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enecuum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00057951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.79 or 0.00797446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00008738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00026788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00060512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00030198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00042796 BTC.

Enecuum Profile

Enecuum (CRYPTO:ENQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 193,076,424 coins and its circulating supply is 161,576,416 coins. The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com. The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enecuum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enecuum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.