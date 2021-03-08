Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Position Raised by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 275,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 49,152 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 6.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,610,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,502 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 53.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 27,272,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,816,000 after buying an additional 9,540,047 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 63.6% during the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,124,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,914,000 after buying an additional 8,596,830 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,556,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,342,000 after buying an additional 267,068 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,030,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,091,000 after buying an additional 779,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $8.15 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.87.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

