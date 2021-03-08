ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 635,100 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the January 28th total of 472,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 82.5 days.

Shares of XNGSF opened at $15.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24. ENN Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

