EOS Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.03 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, EOS has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $3.65 billion and approximately $2.03 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $3.84 or 0.00007563 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,027,657,960 coins and its circulating supply is 951,157,549 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eos.io.

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.