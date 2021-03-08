eosDAC (EOSDAC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $63,148.00

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One eosDAC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, eosDAC has traded 85.1% higher against the dollar. eosDAC has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $63,148.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

eosDAC Token Profile

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

