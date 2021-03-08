Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.56

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.56 and last traded at $31.54, with a volume of 13887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.68.

EQH has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

Get Equitable alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,126,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,505,000 after purchasing an additional 192,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,380,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $715,679,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,013,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 10.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,211,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,531,000 after acquiring an additional 672,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.