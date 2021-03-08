Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Wendy’s Company’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Wendy’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $19.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,775,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

