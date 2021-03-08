ERYTECH Pharma (ERYP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) is scheduled to announce its 12/31/2020 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERYP opened at $7.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.73. ERYTECH Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

Get ERYTECH Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ERYTECH Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer and in Phase II stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.