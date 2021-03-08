ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the January 28th total of 45,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 324,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPIX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ESSA Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of NASDAQ EPIX opened at $27.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 957,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,845,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,725,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ESSA Pharma during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma during the third quarter worth about $10,466,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 175.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 220,954 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Corp bought a new position in ESSA Pharma during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

