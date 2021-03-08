Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $123.00 at Morgan Stanley

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $123.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ETSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.52.

Get Etsy alerts:

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $200.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.28, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,619 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $280,750.79. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,699. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,280,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,817,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 354,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,094,000 after buying an additional 177,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.