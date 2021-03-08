Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

EVLO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David R. Epstein acquired 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,282.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,932. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after buying an additional 361,627 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,705,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after buying an additional 196,126 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 70,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 601.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 44,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $9.99 on Monday. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $474.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.46.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

