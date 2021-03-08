Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 340,100 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the January 28th total of 426,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of MRAM opened at $5.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. Everspin Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $9.01.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.04%.

In related news, VP Troy Winslow sold 12,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $71,709.15. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 43,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 33,552 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

