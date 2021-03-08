Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Shares Gap Up to $4.25

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.61. Evolution Petroleum shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $154.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 million. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPM. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 772,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 169,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,688,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

