Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €30.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.13 ($33.10).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

EVK stock opened at €28.91 ($34.01) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €27.61 and a 200-day moving average of €25.06. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.