F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 79.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 61,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $122,925,000 after acquiring an additional 365,844 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $245,888,000 after purchasing an additional 316,694 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in F5 Networks by 75.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,176,000 after purchasing an additional 235,213 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $194,117,000 after purchasing an additional 218,555 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,927,000 after buying an additional 180,234 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Colliers Securities raised their price target on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.11.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $190.44 on Monday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $213.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $324,983.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total transaction of $49,804.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,276.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,236 shares of company stock worth $3,412,638 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

