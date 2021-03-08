Fantasy Sports Trading 24.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Fantasy Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $115,179.41 and $10.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00060250 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.29 or 0.00805981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00009548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00026986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00060904 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00030741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00041226 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports is a coin. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 coins. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Fantasy Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

