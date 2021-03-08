Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.22. 18,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.65%. Analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 40,695 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 20,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

