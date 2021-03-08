Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,017 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in HP by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,165,939.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at $14,490,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,296 shares of company stock worth $7,865,431 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Cowen upped their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

NYSE HPQ opened at $29.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.19.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

