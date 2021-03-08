Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,545 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,545 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 802.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Expedia Group by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,004 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $166.45 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.96.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.80.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

