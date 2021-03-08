Financial Review: Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) and AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) and AMETEK (NYSE:AME) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Keysight Technologies and AMETEK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keysight Technologies 14.85% 25.76% 11.84% AMETEK 18.77% 16.29% 8.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Keysight Technologies and AMETEK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keysight Technologies 0 2 9 0 2.82 AMETEK 0 2 8 0 2.80

Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $149.10, indicating a potential upside of 10.69%. AMETEK has a consensus price target of $109.75, indicating a potential downside of 10.22%. Given Keysight Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Keysight Technologies is more favorable than AMETEK.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.9% of Keysight Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of AMETEK shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Keysight Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of AMETEK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Keysight Technologies and AMETEK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keysight Technologies $4.22 billion 5.94 $627.00 million $4.36 30.89 AMETEK $5.16 billion 5.46 $861.30 million $4.19 29.18

AMETEK has higher revenue and earnings than Keysight Technologies. AMETEK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Keysight Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Keysight Technologies has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMETEK has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Keysight Technologies beats AMETEK on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment. The company's Electronic Industrial Solutions Group segment offers design tools; design verification solutions; and digital multi-meters, function generators, frequency counters, data acquisition systems, audio analyzers, LCR meters, thermal imagers, precision source measure units, ultra-high precision device current analyzers, and test executive software platforms, as well as various power supplies comprising AC/DC modular supplies and electronically programmable loads. This segment also provides printed-circuit-board-assembly testers, integrated circuit parametric testers, and sub-nano-meter positioning sub-assemblies; test and measurement products and software; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and manufacturer's representatives. Keysight Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets. This segment also provides power quality monitoring and metering, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power equipment, electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, sensors for gas turbines, dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, and instrumentation and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power supplies, fuel and fluid measurement systems, and data acquisition units for the aerospace industry. Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging for protecting sensitive electronic devices; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strip and foil, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers. This segment also operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and education communication solutions for hospitals, health systems, and educational facilities. AMETEK, Inc. was incorporated in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

