FintruX Network Hits One Day Volume of $38.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $648,777.05 and approximately $38.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (FTX) is a token. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com.

FintruX Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

