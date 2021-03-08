First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,450 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INBK. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,953 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 136,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $36.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $37.83. The company has a market cap of $356.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

