First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,934,687 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 112,876 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Merchants worth $147,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 37,050 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,828,000 after buying an additional 45,089 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth about $6,672,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Merchants news, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants stock opened at $45.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.32. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $46.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

FRME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stephens raised shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

