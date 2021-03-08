First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Cut to $94.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FSLR. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James downgraded First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Solar from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.41.

FSLR stock opened at $73.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.56. First Solar has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,838.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,389.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,977 shares of company stock valued at $863,847 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,253,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,107 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,182,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,206,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $146,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,372 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,381,000 after acquiring an additional 292,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

